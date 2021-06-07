type here...
GhPageEntertainmentTwene Jonas is educative & funny but his comparisons lack common sense...
Entertainment

Twene Jonas is educative & funny but his comparisons lack common sense -Prince David Osei

By Lizbeth Brown
Prince David Osei and Twene Jonas
- Advertisement -

Popular Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei has shared his sentiment on Twene Jonas’ way of attacking Ghanaian leaders.

In an interview with ace Ghanaian broadcaster Kofi Okyere Darko popularly known as KOD, the actor indicated that Twene Jonas is funny and entertaining.

He also stated that the US-based social media sensation can put his statement across, devoid of attacks and insults.

According to Prince David Osei, the president of Ghana deserves maximum respect and should not be addressed in such a disrespectful manner.

The actor and producer further recounted that Ghana cannot be compared to America as the American economy is mostly driven by the private sector.

“What Twene Jonas does is funny and educative but he can do his video devoid of insults. President Akufo Addo is not his mate for him to be using such abusive words on him.

America is 244 years old and Ghana is 64 years old, there is no way we can compare Ghana to America. The American economy is driven by the private sector”, Prince David Osei opined.

Watch the video below;

Subscribe to watch new videos

Twene Jonas is popularly known for condemning and attacking Ghanaian leaders over their abysmal way of managing the country.

He recently came under heavy backlash when he slammed the traditional leaders over their participation in galamsey activities.

The traditional leaders who weren’t pleased with Twene Jonas’ comments, hurled curses at him and commanded him to apologise.

Twene Jonas who wasn’t perturbed by their curses reiterated his statement and cautioned them to put a stop to galamsey which has destroyed our water bodies.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, June 7, 2021
Accra
overcast clouds
81.1 ° F
81.1 °
81.1 °
73 %
2.2mph
87 %
Mon
81 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
83 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News