Popular Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei has shared his sentiment on Twene Jonas’ way of attacking Ghanaian leaders.

In an interview with ace Ghanaian broadcaster Kofi Okyere Darko popularly known as KOD, the actor indicated that Twene Jonas is funny and entertaining.

He also stated that the US-based social media sensation can put his statement across, devoid of attacks and insults.

According to Prince David Osei, the president of Ghana deserves maximum respect and should not be addressed in such a disrespectful manner.

The actor and producer further recounted that Ghana cannot be compared to America as the American economy is mostly driven by the private sector.

“What Twene Jonas does is funny and educative but he can do his video devoid of insults. President Akufo Addo is not his mate for him to be using such abusive words on him.

America is 244 years old and Ghana is 64 years old, there is no way we can compare Ghana to America. The American economy is driven by the private sector”, Prince David Osei opined.

Twene Jonas is popularly known for condemning and attacking Ghanaian leaders over their abysmal way of managing the country.

He recently came under heavy backlash when he slammed the traditional leaders over their participation in galamsey activities.

The traditional leaders who weren’t pleased with Twene Jonas’ comments, hurled curses at him and commanded him to apologise.

Twene Jonas who wasn’t perturbed by their curses reiterated his statement and cautioned them to put a stop to galamsey which has destroyed our water bodies.