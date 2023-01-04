- Advertisement -

US-based Ghanaian influencer Twene Jonas has been caught in his web of lies after he posed with someone’s luxurious car claiming to be his.

Twene Jonas who has become popular in the media space due to how he addresses issues facing the country has on many occasions mentioned that he is more prosperous than the majority of wealthy men in the country.

In a photo he posted on his Instagram page, he could be seen posing with a Lamborghini which he claimed he just acquired as his first gift for the year 2023.

He captioned the photo: “Before I became a self made millionaire I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life and that is why I succeed. I began my 2023 chilling in my pure luxury $8M Lamborghini Veneno Roadster. Life is good in Heaven on Earth ?? Glass Nkoaa ? The system is working 24/7?? We run the city ? Hw3 fomm ? Didi free ??.”

See the screenshot:

After posting the photo online, netizens realised that the number plate on the Lamborghini was Glass Nkoaa but what gave him out was the fact that the plate was edited.

They called him out for trying to lie about something that isn’t his but just want to show it off on social media for likes.

One user even schooled him on the exact car he was posing with saying the car was a Lamborghini hurricane and not a Lamborghini roaster as he claims.

Read the comments below:

Ybbetter337: “Eno be editing adey see so?”

Wesiprempehgram: “poor editing skills too????”

Yezik_100: “We still dey feel you . Editing or no editing ???”

Princesekyere56: “?? that’s a Lamborghini hurricane. MSRP 250,000$. Roadster means open top or convertible, this Lamborghini is a coupe not a roadster.”

Oy_pee_kofi: “Edited plate paaa lol ? I fill bro”

Triq4gl: “Edited plate number poor editing ? ??”

Desmond_chance1: “Editing nkoaa”

Itz._kobby: “Ei someone ein car sloww??”

Addius2002: “Sia Lambo for $8M dollars who be your kid for here you’re the same person who said there’s no car worth 1 million dollars now dier you’re having 8 million dollars car instead masa if you’re saying the truth we dey support you but for this one dier we won’t take it wai ???”

Benkofi1: “Oh bro. Make a professional editor help you next time.”