“You can’t even read and write English” – Twene Jonas fires Chairman Wontumi over plans to buy Chelsea FC

- Advertisement -

Twene Jonas has asked Chairman Wontumi to focus on using whatever money he has got to fix his immediate community instead of having a wild dream of buying Chelsea Football Club.

According to the loudmouthed social media commentator, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP did not think through what he said and was just making pronouncements out of nothing.

Twene Jonas maintained that Chairman Wontumi’s plan to buy the London club should be trashed and should never be considered as a serious matter worth discussing.

Read This: How UK news portal The Sun reported about Chairman Wontumi’s intention to buy Chelsea Football Club

He tasked Wontumi to develop his area with the so-called wealth he has accumulated. Then, enrol in a school where his English proficiency could be sharpened.

Then a conversation could be had on whether he can buy Chelsea Football Club or not.

He spoke in the video below: