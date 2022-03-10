type here...
GhPageEntertainment"You can't even read and write English" - Twene Jonas fires Chairman...
Entertainment

“You can’t even read and write English” – Twene Jonas fires Chairman Wontumi over plans to buy Chelsea FC

By Albert
- Advertisement -

Twene Jonas has asked Chairman Wontumi to focus on using whatever money he has got to fix his immediate community instead of having a wild dream of buying Chelsea Football Club.

According to the loudmouthed social media commentator, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP did not think through what he said and was just making pronouncements out of nothing.

Twene Jonas maintained that Chairman Wontumi’s plan to buy the London club should be trashed and should never be considered as a serious matter worth discussing.

Read This: How UK news portal The Sun reported about Chairman Wontumi’s intention to buy Chelsea Football Club

He tasked Wontumi to develop his area with the so-called wealth he has accumulated. Then, enrol in a school where his English proficiency could be sharpened.

Then a conversation could be had on whether he can buy Chelsea Football Club or not.

He spoke in the video below:

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, March 10, 2022
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    87.2 ° F
    87.2 °
    87.2 °
    68 %
    3.3mph
    91 %
    Thu
    89 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News