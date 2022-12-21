type here...
Twene Jonas fires Kennedy Osei over IG motivational messages

By Kweku Derrick
Twene Jonas and Kennedy Osei
US-based Ghanaian socialite Twene Jonas has taken a swipe at the son of Ghanaian business mogul Dr Osei Kwame Despite.

In a self-recorded video, the controversial critic known for his brutal vulgar reprimands slammed Kennedy Asante Osei over motivational messages he shares with his followers on Instagram.

In Jonas’ opinion, Osei who runs his father’s Despite Media company as the General Manager has no right to motivate the youth because he was born with a silver spoon in his mouth and doesn’t know how it feels to be insulted or criticized by one’s boss.

It’s unclear the reason behind Jonas’ provocation, but he went further to caution Osei not to nurse any evil thought of killing his 60-year-old father to take over his company.

Twene Jonas’ rant has triggered mixed reactions on social media with fans and followers of Dr Osei Despite and his son Kennedy appalled by the video.

While some lambasted the social media commentator, others have also agreed with most of the issues raised in his video.

    Source:GHPage

