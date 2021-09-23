type here...
GhPageEntertainmentTwene Jonas hits back at Hopeson Adorye after claims he's jobless and...
Entertainment

Twene Jonas hits back at Hopeson Adorye after claims he’s jobless and wanted for deportation

By Kweku Derrick
- Advertisement -

Twene Jonas has sought to discredit Ghanaian politician Hopeson Adorye over claims that his stay in the United State may soon be over following the former’s run-in with authorities.

On Wednesday, Mr Adorye, who is currently in the US, took social media to share a video of him revealing that he had gone to the workplace of Jonas to meet the internet sensation who is known for his strong criticism of Ghanaian leaders on social media.

But to his surprise, Mr Adorye was informed that Jonas has been sacked from his work, adding that he has also been evicted from the house he was squatting.

READ MORE: Twene Jonas sacked from work, homeless and wanted for deportation – Hopeson Adorye reveals

Additionally, he disclosed that US law enforcement is frantically searching for Jonas to deport him to Ghana because he’s an illegal migrant and doesn’t have proper documents to reside in the country.

Subscribe to watch new videos

This video partially explained the reason behind the sudden disappearance and unexplained hiatus of Twene Jonas from social media.

However, Twene Jonas resurfaced moments after Hopeson Adorye’s video about him started gaining momentum online to flaunt a new iPhone 13 Pro Max to proved that hes’ still “living a good life in Heaven on earth.”

Check out the Tweet below

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, September 23, 2021
Accra
scattered clouds
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
70 %
3.5mph
40 %
Thu
85 °
Fri
83 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
81 °
Mon
80 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News