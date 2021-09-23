- Advertisement -

Twene Jonas has sought to discredit Ghanaian politician Hopeson Adorye over claims that his stay in the United State may soon be over following the former’s run-in with authorities.

On Wednesday, Mr Adorye, who is currently in the US, took social media to share a video of him revealing that he had gone to the workplace of Jonas to meet the internet sensation who is known for his strong criticism of Ghanaian leaders on social media.

But to his surprise, Mr Adorye was informed that Jonas has been sacked from his work, adding that he has also been evicted from the house he was squatting.

Additionally, he disclosed that US law enforcement is frantically searching for Jonas to deport him to Ghana because he’s an illegal migrant and doesn’t have proper documents to reside in the country.

This video partially explained the reason behind the sudden disappearance and unexplained hiatus of Twene Jonas from social media.

However, Twene Jonas resurfaced moments after Hopeson Adorye’s video about him started gaining momentum online to flaunt a new iPhone 13 Pro Max to proved that hes’ still “living a good life in Heaven on earth.”

Check out the Tweet below