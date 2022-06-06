- Advertisement -

Twene Jonas is the latest loudmouth socialite to jump to Delay’s defence after Afia Schwar described her as a barren woman earlier last week.

Afia Schwar’s barren insults caused a national uproar because many Ghanaians never expected her to stoop such low as a woman.

A lot of social media users descended on Afia Schwar because even her fame laps on Delay’s influence hence she should have shown basic decency for once.

It is at the back of this trending issue that has triggered Twene Jonas who doesn’t see eye-to-eye to rain insults on Afia Schwar.

According to Twene Jonas in a trending video, Afia Schwar should strop bragging with her twin children because she conceived them during her prostitution days.

He further chided Afia Schwar to just up because any woman can sleep around with multiple men to have kids like her.

Afia Schwar will surely reply to Twene Jonas’ insults because she didn’t spare Hon. Sam Geroge who commented on her beef with Delay.

She threatened to make Earth feel like Hell for him if he doesn’t keep mute and observe what was going on like a civilised person.