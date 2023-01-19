Ghanaian-born US-based entertainer and comic relief character, Twene Jonas has launched a scathy attack on Pastor Elvis Agyemang in a new video which is currently making rounds on the internet.

In this video, Twene Jonas described Pastor Elvis Agyemang as a broad daylight armed robber who doesn’t uses guns or knives but rather the Bible.

According to Twene Jonas, Pastor Elvis Agyemang together with some pastors like Obofour and Kumchacha are all criminals who needed to be exterminated from the system.

Twene Jonas insulted Pastor Elvis Agyemang and his innocent mother ad later dared him to use God’s power to destroy him if he’s as spiritually fortified as he claims to be.

READ ALSO: I don’t spend the tithes and offerings I receive – Alpha Hour pastor claims

Twene Jonas’ attack on Pastor Elvis follows the viral picture of some Alpha Hour financial officers scouting huge cash after the 31st cross-over service held at Obuasi Elwak Sports Stadium.

After the photo went viral, a lot of Ghanaians expressed their thoughts about the issue of modern men of God using the Bible to export monies from their victims.

Some defended the man of God while others slammed him for joining the known fake pastors to continue with the modernised scam.

READ ALSO: Trending photos of Alpha Hour financial officers counting massive cash

My elder sister has been paying me for the past 6 years – Pastor Elvis Agyemang

Ghanaian televangelist, author and founder of Grace Mountain Ministry, Pastor Elvis Agyemeng has been in the news for the past few days.

The Chief Alpharian, on the internet, is bashed for extorting monies from people under the guise of praying and working miracles for them and using the name of God and the Bible.

He came under fire following a viral picture of his financial officers counting massive cash after a church service.

But some individuals who have been a beneficiary of the Alpha Hour midnight prayer states that Pastor Agyemang is a true man of God and as such is not as how people are claiming.

The man of God who’s pained over the heavy accusations of using the name of God to extort monies from vulnerable people has finally broken the silence over the issue.