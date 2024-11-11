Twene Jonas insults Sarkodie again for supporting Akufo Addo and the NPP

Outspoken Ghanaian critic, Twene Jonas, has taken a deep swipe at Sarkodie.

In his most recent warm-up episode, he accused him of being a big-time hypocrite for his current silence on the economic difficulties Ghanaians are facing.

While ranting, Twene Jonas pointed out that Sarkodie was vocal in criticizing the former NDC government and even helped sway public opinion towards electing the NPP.

Twene Jonas

Jonas reminded viewers that during President Akufo-Addo’s first term, Sarkodie even released a song endorsing him.

Now, as hardships increase, Jonas questioned why Sarkodie has “lost his voice” instead of speaking out as he did to John Mahama.

Jonas further expressed his utmost disappointment in Sarkodie for his perceived failure to address Nana Addo’s failures.