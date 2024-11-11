GhPageNewsTwene Jonas insults Sarkodie again for supporting Akufo Addo and the NPP
News

Twene Jonas insults Sarkodie again for supporting Akufo Addo and the NPP

By Armani Brooklyn
Twene Jonas
Twene Jonas

Outspoken Ghanaian critic, Twene Jonas, has taken a deep swipe at Sarkodie.

In his most recent warm-up episode, he accused him of being a big-time hypocrite for his current silence on the economic difficulties Ghanaians are facing.

While ranting, Twene Jonas pointed out that Sarkodie was vocal in criticizing the former NDC government and even helped sway public opinion towards electing the NPP.

Grid of Twene-Jonas - GhPage
Twene Jonas

Jonas reminded viewers that during President Akufo-Addo’s first term, Sarkodie even released a song endorsing him.

Now, as hardships increase, Jonas questioned why Sarkodie has “lost his voice” instead of speaking out as he did to John Mahama.

Jonas further expressed his utmost disappointment in Sarkodie for his perceived failure to address Nana Addo’s failures.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Monday, November 11, 2024
Accra
scattered clouds
84.5 ° F
84.5 °
84.5 °
67 %
3.3mph
34 %
Mon
84 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
84 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways