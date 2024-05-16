type here...
Entertainment

Twene Jonas is azaa & a bad boy – Director Vision

By Mr. Tabernacle

Twene Jonas has garnered a reputation for being heavily criticized, with numerous negative remarks attached to his name.

In a recent interview on GHPAGE TV’s RASH HOUR Show, Director Vision, a prominent figure in Kumawood’s movie industry, took a bold stance against Twene Jonas.

Twene Jonas is known for his outspoken nature, often commenting on various topics, particularly within Ghanaian conversations.

Director Vision revealed that he and Twene Jonas were once close, almost reaching the status of best friends during their time in Kumasi.

Both were involved in movie directing and collaborated on several projects together.

However, Director Vision painted a different picture of Twene Jonas, labelling him as a troublemaker and a swindler capable of deceiving others at the slightest opportunity.

He also recounted an incident involving Akrobeto, who slapped Jonas on set. This altercation occurred when Jonas instructed a character to mock Akrobeto’s nose during a movie shoot.

Source:GHPAGE

