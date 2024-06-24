type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsTwene Jonas talks about reports of linking up with Fella in New...
News

Twene Jonas talks about reports of linking up with Fella in New York and sleeping with her – Video

By Armani Brooklyn
Twene Jonas

Twene Jonas has finally addressed the claims of linking up with Fella Makafui in New York and sleeping with her.

Speaking in a self-made video, Twene Jonas dismissed the reports and insisted that he’ll never have an affair with Fella Makafui.

According to Twene Jonas, he’s a man of integrity hence he will never go out with a lady like Fella Makafui who allegedly sleeps around.

He continued that he suspects Fella Makafui has STI hence he won’t play with his health to have intercourse with her.

Twene Jonas also made a mockery of Fella Makafui’s artificial body and bragged that he only sleeps with ladies with natural bodies.

In the dying minutes of the video, Twene Jonas fired the critics who took to the internet to lie that he had secretly slept with Fella.

Watch the video below to know more…

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Monday, June 24, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
81.7 ° F
81.7 °
81.7 °
77 %
3.4mph
95 %
Mon
81 °
Tue
80 °
Wed
77 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
81 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways