Twene Jonas talks about reports of linking up with Fella in New York and sleeping with her – Video

Twene Jonas has finally addressed the claims of linking up with Fella Makafui in New York and sleeping with her.

Speaking in a self-made video, Twene Jonas dismissed the reports and insisted that he’ll never have an affair with Fella Makafui.

According to Twene Jonas, he’s a man of integrity hence he will never go out with a lady like Fella Makafui who allegedly sleeps around.

He continued that he suspects Fella Makafui has STI hence he won’t play with his health to have intercourse with her.

Twene Jonas also made a mockery of Fella Makafui’s artificial body and bragged that he only sleeps with ladies with natural bodies.

In the dying minutes of the video, Twene Jonas fired the critics who took to the internet to lie that he had secretly slept with Fella.

Watch the video below to know more…