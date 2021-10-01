type here...
Entertainment

Twene Jonas resurfaces on social media from his hideout after being declared missing

By Mr. Tabernacle
Twene Jonas has resurfaced on social media a day after his close friend in the States, Saydadon and his sister called out Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP questioning his whereabouts.

Taking to social media, the African-American rapper (Saydadon), in a video called out the NPP to, as a matter of urgency produce Jonas because he believes they are behind his disappearance.

Saydadon gave a 48-hour ultimatum to the leaders of the party to come out and confirm whether or not Jonas has been arrested.

He further threatened to storm Ghana and search for Jonas if the NPP fails to open up about Jonas’ locations.

Twene Jonas has appeared on social media to break his silence through a post on his mass followed social media pages.

The Controversial socialite and political activist in the post disclosed he has been busy lately putting Ghana and American music into international platforms which will fix him in a good spot to bring home more awards.

He wrote: I’ve been busy lately putting Ghana and American music into international platforms. We will bring awards home soon! Share with 100 people if you are a proud Ghanaian!I will bring Warm Up later Glass Nkoaa The system is working 24/7 Hw3 fomm.”

Source:GHPAGE

