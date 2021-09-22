- Advertisement -

Ghanaian politician Hopeson Adorye has disclosed the main reason behind the sudden disappearance and unexplained hiatus of Twene Jonas from social media.

According to Hopeson Adorye who is currently in the US, Twene Jonas who works in a park has been sacked from his job because he doesn’t have the right documents to work.

Speaking in a video, he revealed that Jonas is residing in the United States without a legal permit and that the police are looking for him for deportation.

Mr Adorye explained that before all this played out, Jonas had been squatting with a pastor contrary to his claims of swimming in luxury, and now he has been evicted from the preacher’s house for security reasons.

This has forced the social media star who has always maintained that his residence in the US is legit to go into hiding to invade arrest and deportation.

Watch the video below

Jonas became an internet sensation after videos of him strongly criticising Ghanaian leaders in various sectors of governance started gaining prominence on social media.

Sooner than later, he started making enemies due to his style of criticism which was often ladened with insults that were deemed inappropriate by many who initially supported him.

His infamous exchange of words recently with controversial media personality Afia Schwarzenegger gradually sunk his credibility after months of boasting about living under good conditions in the United States and driving exotic cars.

But the latest revelation has it that Jonas may not be who he claims to be.

Mr Adorye further entreated the Ghanaian youth not to allow themselves to be fooled by the cosmetic social media shenanigans exhibited by Twene Jonas where he has succeeded in influencing and polluting the minds of many.