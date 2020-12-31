type here...
GhPage Entertainment Twene Jonas' T-Shirts to go for free after netizens roasted him for...
Entertainment

Twene Jonas’ T-Shirts to go for free after netizens roasted him for selling them at $35

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Twene Jonas T-Shirts
Twene Jonas T-Shirts
Socialite Twene Jonas has announced that his branded T-Shirts will be going for free for Ghanaians after Twitter Ghana descended on him for charging an outrageous $35 per shirt.

In an Instagram post, the US-based influencer disclosed that people in Ghana might get the shirts for free in the coming days.

After he released the prices of his T-shirts branded with his famous mantras, Twene Jonas trended on Twitter for days as netizens slammed him for attempting to siphon money from the populace just like the politicians he criticizes.

Twene Jonas’ live videos which he has labeled ”Warm-Up” have gained a massive following as he is known for pointing out the flaws in the African political system especially issues of corruption.

For many, it was quite ironic that a man who criticizes politicians for exploiting citizens yet failing to develop the continent would overprice his T-Shirts.

Netizens roasted him for being just another conman. Meanwhile, upon reconsideration, Twene Jonas has decided to give the shirts out for free to Ghanaians.

SEE POST BELOW:

Twene Jonas T-Shirts
Twene Jonas T-Shirts

Curated below are some of the comments from his followers in response to his decision;

Twene Jonas T Shirt
Twene Jonas T Shirt
Twene Jonas T Shirt
Twene Jonas T Shirt

This may come as great news to some of his staunch followers who support his ideas and his message.

Source:GHPAGE

