Tweneboa Kodua SHS student jumps to his death

By Lizbeth Brown
Edward Ruut
A final year student of Tweneboa Kodua Senior High School in the Sekyere-Kumawu District of the Ashanti region has died after jumping a wall.

According to reports, the deceased identified as Edward Ruut failed to attend prep and scaled a wall when he was caught by the Prep Master.

The deceased had just woken up from sleep, and attempted to dodge the teacher but ended up sustaining injuries

19-year-old Edward landed on his chest and his head hit the gutter where he sustained several injuries.

He was later rushed to the Kumawu Polyclinic where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Sekyere- Kumawu District Police Commander, DSP Opoku Agyeman Prempeh confirmed the unfortunate incident and explained how it happened.

“At the particular time, the deceased was sleeping instead of being at prep. When he heard the noise from his colleagues, he also woke up, followed them and scaled the wall. He did not land very well and his head hit the gutter under the wall, and he sustained some injuries.

As of now, investigations are going on, and the place is very calm. Nobody was picked as a suspect. But when we collect statements from them, then what is hidden would be revealed,”, DSP Agyemang Prempeh revealed.

The deceased was a General Arts student who hails from Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

The family of the deceased has been informed and investigations have commenced to know the cause of the death.

Source:Ghpage

