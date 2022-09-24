- Advertisement -

Former actress and self-proclaimed born-again Christian, Moesha Boduong, has angered a lot of Christians o the internet after her twerking video went viral on social media.

Recall that after Moesha Boduong slightly recovered from her dreadful alleged spiritual sickness, she started preaching against indecency.

She was filmed on numerous occasions advising slay queens to give tier loves to Christ because the Kingdom of God is at hand.

The heavily endowed socialite has disappointed her Christian fans because it appears she has returned to her slay life.

In a new video that has surfaced on the net from her camp, Moesha was wearing a tight pair of orange leggings and a designer top.

She energetically shook her seductive backside while male socialite, Elikplem The Tailor admired her curvaceous figure from behind.

Watch the video below to know more…

Moesha Boduong has finally announced her return to social media and the slay life. Apparently, her partying colleagues in the showbiz industry would be very pleased with this announcement.

