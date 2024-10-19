Ghana’s largest regional award, the CMA, announced its 2024 nominations, with Twicy earning nods for ‘Far Away’, his debut album, and the hit singles ‘Lotto’ and ‘Live it Up’.

Twicy successfully completed a media tour in Nigeria, featuring stops at esteemed media outlets including thebeat999fm, tvcentertainment, Silverbird TV, Vybz FM, SoundCity FM, etc.

Twicy in Nigeria

The singer showcased his hit single ‘Live It Up’ in a captivating performance with Glitch Africa and also said in one of his interviews that a new song release is forthcoming, expected to make a notable impact.

CMA flier for voting

