Ghana’s largest regional award, the CMA, announced its 2024 nominations, with Twicy earning nods for ‘Far Away’, his debut album, and the hit singles ‘Lotto’ and ‘Live it Up’.
Twicy successfully completed a media tour in Nigeria, featuring stops at esteemed media outlets including thebeat999fm, tvcentertainment, Silverbird TV, Vybz FM, SoundCity FM, etc.
The singer showcased his hit single ‘Live It Up’ in a captivating performance with Glitch Africa and also said in one of his interviews that a new song release is forthcoming, expected to make a notable impact.
Social media handles
Instagram @twicyearny
Facebook @twicyearny
X (Twitter) @twicyearny
TikTok @twicyearny
To VOTE for Twicy, dial 920208# and INSERT HIS UNIQUE FOR EACH CATEGORY or visit jetcast.app