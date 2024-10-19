GhPageEntertainmentTwicy gets seven (7) nominations in the Central Music Awards
Entertainment

Twicy gets seven (7) nominations in the Central Music Awards

By Qwame Benedict
Twicy performing at Glitch Africa studio
Twicy

Ghana’s largest regional award, the CMA, announced its 2024 nominations, with Twicy earning nods for ‘Far Away’, his debut album, and the hit singles ‘Lotto’ and ‘Live it Up’.

Twicy successfully completed a media tour in Nigeria, featuring stops at esteemed media outlets including thebeat999fm, tvcentertainment, Silverbird TV, Vybz FM, SoundCity FM, etc.

- GhPage
Twicy in Nigeria

The singer showcased his hit single ‘Live It Up’ in a captivating performance with Glitch Africa and also said in one of his interviews that a new song release is forthcoming, expected to make a notable impact.

- GhPage
CMA flier for voting

Social media handles
Instagram @twicyearny
Facebook @twicyearny
X (Twitter) @twicyearny
TikTok @twicyearny

To VOTE for Twicy, dial 920208# and INSERT HIS UNIQUE FOR EACH CATEGORY or visit jetcast.app

author avatar
Qwame Benedict
Qwame Benedict is an entertainment editor at GhPage.com, He has a Degree in Public Administration and Information Studies from the University of Ghana. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates back to 2015 when he was writing for the now-defunct EnterGhana.com. He also got the chance to write for K-Hitz radio before joining GhPage in 2017.
Source:GhPage

