Twifo-Praso: Wife dies shortly after her husband defiled her 12-year-old sister

A 34-year-old woman has mysteriously died at Twifo Praso after her husband had sexual intercourse with her 12-year biological sister.

Traditional leaders have attributed the death of the deceased who died moments after delivering male twins to the abominable act committed by her husband and the younger sister.

Traditional leaders have, therefore, performed a purification rite after the husband, David Dankwah admitted having had sex with his wife’s younger sister on several occasions.

Mr. Asante Emmanuel who is the father of the deceased said in an interview that it was during the one-week celebration of the deceased that the victim(younger sister) was compelled by some supernatural forces to confess what David Dankwa has done with her at that tender age on the same bed her sister sleeps with the husband.

Sharing her ordeal, the 12-year-old victim revealed that, her late sister was a businesswoman who used to travel a lot for business purposes.

So anytime she travels, then David Dankwa would use her as a second wife and forcefully have sex with her but always threatened her to remain silent on the matter otherwise, he would kill her.

Family members believe it was the incestuous act of David Dankwa that has caused the mysterious death of their beloved daughter.

They expressed worry that the immoral act by David has brought shame and disgrace to the family.