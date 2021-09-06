- Advertisement -

Two brothers have gotten members of their community talking after their decision to get married to the same woman.

From what we gathered, the two have been staying with this woman for the past two years.

Despite the village’s objections, they are determined to achieve the inconceivable and have stated that they love each other.

Marie Josiane has agreed to marry these twins, who are also her husbands. Surprisingly, the twins’ wife has acknowledged her deep affection for them. She fell in love with one of the twins at first but misunderstood the other for her lover.

She then fell in love with the younger twin and exhibited the same affection for him as she does for the elder. She now has both of them, and she adores them both.

Because of Josiane’s intense feelings for both of them, it’s impossible to tell them apart. They all adore her so much that none of them has ever attempted to coerce or compel her to leave. They agreed to admire and combine with this woman after that. Three isn’t a lot for them, according to their connection.

The families had no choice but to adore them and allow them to marry. They claimed that they are not envious of each other and that they choose who sleeps with the wife; this was decided the moment they realized they have married the same woman. They adore each other, and there is no rivalry between them. They have been married for two years and are still quite happy together.