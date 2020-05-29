Twitter user drops a serious allegation against Wizkid – Full details

A tweep with username (Daddy GeeHoe) @JrAnthony has made a strong and a damnatory allegation against Nigeria’s biggest musician, Wizkid.

READ ALSO: The current state of Okomfo Kwadee will make you cry – See photo

Expressing worry over the modern looks of Wizkid, the tweep remarked that ‘Star Boy’ Wizkid has fast lost his ‘beautiful’ looks due to excessive intake of weed.

Although the Twitter user in his tweet was much bothered about the performer in recent times his tweet landed him on the wrong side of Wizkid’s fans on Twitter.

They heaped insults on him for his careless observations about the artist. They attacked him and demanded he renders an apology to Wizkid for disrespecting him.

READ ALSO: Video of the heartwarming moment Sarkodie’s daughter, Titi showed off her rap skills

See screenshots below;