Twitter is full of unemployed frustrated graduates- Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale as usual has gone looking for controversy with his recent statement about Twitter and its users.

Snippets of his Zylofon FM interview seen online show the Dancehall act passing some very derogatory remarks about Twitter users.

In a conversation with Sammy Flex, Shatta said that he had cautioned his fanbase to stay off Twitter.

The world acclaimed artiste said that Twitter is the home for countless jobless youth who stay on their phones all day criticising impactful people.

He is quoted as saying, “I have told my fans. Nobody should even enter Twitter. Cos you see there are a lot of frustrated unemployed graduates there.”

He candidly mentioned that Twitter is for losers who try to mess up people’s happiness for no apparent reason.

Shatta’s comments are reminiscent of another trending story about Nigerian lawmaker Desmond Elliot being bashed on Twitter because of his insensitive comments about the #EndSars protests.

Desmond stands accused in the court of public opinion for caring more about the Nigerian youth abusing leaders on social media rather than the murder of innocent unarmed protesters in the famed Lekki Massacre.