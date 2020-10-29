type here...
GhPage Entertainment Twitter is full of unemployed frustrated graduates- Shatta Wale
Entertainment

Twitter is full of unemployed frustrated graduates- Shatta Wale

Gideon Osei-Agyare
By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Updated:
Shatta Wale Twitter
Shatta Wale Twitter
- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale as usual has gone looking for controversy with his recent statement about Twitter and its users.

Snippets of his Zylofon FM interview seen online show the Dancehall act passing some very derogatory remarks about Twitter users.

In a conversation with Sammy Flex, Shatta said that he had cautioned his fanbase to stay off Twitter.

The world acclaimed artiste said that Twitter is the home for countless jobless youth who stay on their phones all day criticising impactful people.

He is quoted as saying, “I have told my fans. Nobody should even enter Twitter. Cos you see there are a lot of frustrated unemployed graduates there.”

He candidly mentioned that Twitter is for losers who try to mess up people’s happiness for no apparent reason.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Shatta’s comments are reminiscent of another trending story about Nigerian lawmaker Desmond Elliot being bashed on Twitter because of his insensitive comments about the #EndSars protests.

Desmond stands accused in the court of public opinion for caring more about the Nigerian youth abusing leaders on social media rather than the murder of innocent unarmed protesters in the famed Lekki Massacre.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, October 29, 2020
Accra
few clouds
78.8 ° F
78.8 °
78.8 °
94 %
1.3mph
20 %
Thu
80 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
84 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News