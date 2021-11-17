Twitter reactions after Bongo Ideas secured a new job at GHOne TV

- Advertisement -

Twitter is currently buzzing with reactions after the news went rife that Bongo Ideas popular as Journalist Albert has secured a new job at GH One TV.

Check out some reactions on Twitter below;

Bongo Ideas since Saturday was on top of trends on social media after his humiliating encounter with Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere and Bridget Otoo at the Next TV Starr audition.

He was lambasted by the panel of the Next TV Starr audition, Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere and Bridget Otoo over his ‘tackling’ tweets.

This subsequently led to his dismissal from his previous job at GHBase. Hours after the embarrassing incident, Kevin Taylor offered him a juicy deal.

The CEO of Loud Silence Media submitted to employ Albert to be the editor of his website and pay him more than he was earning at his previous job as a writer.

Just when we all thought the blogger might respond to the offer from Kevin Taylor, he has landed a new job with GH One TV.

Caleb Nii Boye broke this exclusive news to the public on social media a few hours ago. Per the report, Bongo Ideas is set to start work on Monday 22nd November 2021.

Albert’s new employment comes after he had a meeting with Nana Aba Anamoah and Bola Ray earlier today.

The controversial social media enthusiast and blogger in collaboration with EIB Network is set to embark on advocacy to campaign against Cyberbullying.

The campaign is set to begin on Monday, November 22, 2022.