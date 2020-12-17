type here...
GhPage Entertainment Twitter user frames screenshots of his tweets with rapper Sarkodie
Twitter user frames screenshots of his tweets with rapper Sarkodie

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Sarkodie Twitter user
A Twitter user in quite an outrageous gesture has framed his tweets with legendary Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie after the latter tagged him in his tweets.

The fan named Kwesi Picasso, who goes by the username Don Sarkcess is obviously a Sarkodie stan and considered his little chat with the rapper on social media an epic moment.

Don Sarkcess went ahead to frame screenshots of his tweets with Sarkodie in which the Sarkcess Music owner tagged him in.

Posting pictures of the tweets on Twitter, he wrote, ”When king @sarkodie tags you in tweets, You frame that sh*t!”

Sarkodie Don Sarkcess

Apparently, Sarkodie and his fan had even met at an event and taken a picture together.

The rapper, in his tweets, asked for the picture they took together and Don Sarkcess was completely blown away.

Source:GHPAGE

