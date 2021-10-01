- Advertisement -

An unemployed graduate on Twitter who cried out to ace broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah for help to find a job has brought her name to disrepute.

Apparently, Nana Aba, who is known for using her influence and connections in high places to help jobless graduates, reached out to one of her friends to recruit the man in question.

Despite the lack of vacancy, the employer took the young man in and paid him a net monthly salary of GHS4,500.

But in an unexpected turn of events, the man teamed up with two of his colleagues to steal close to GHC100,000 from his employer’s business.

The heartbroken employer narrated the unfortunate incident to Nana Aba Anamoah via a WhatsApp message Friday morning and expressed disappointment in the man.

The embattled employer added that the incident was reported to the police and the man and his colleagues got arrested this morning.

The broadcast Journalist who shared the message on social media expressed her disappointment.

She wrote; “I’m so ashamed. This is unfair to me. I don’t deserve this. I am so done”.

Read post below;

Some social media users have condemned the act and expressed displeasure over the actions of some unemployed youths.

Read comments below;

rita_o.gyeabour wrote; “This is how they make people regret helping others. Hmmmm”.

celestinedonkormusic added; “This is sad. And this is why many are scared to recommend others”.

i_ammartynshawn commented; “Most Ghanaians keep shouting fix the country, fix the country but in actual fact most Ghanaians need to fix themselves. They want to get rich fast without going through the process. If you are an employer you would definitely understand”.

the_realazumah stated; “This is very very sad. Some people are never content with what they have. How many people are earning 4,500 in a month eiiii and you are stealing on top hmmm”.