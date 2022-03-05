type here...
Twitter users reveal ‘dumbest reasons’ why their partners broke up with them [Screenshot]

By Kweku Derrick
african youth with smarthphone
A slew of people on Twitter have taken to the microblogging platform to disclose some of the “dumbest reasons” they were dumped by their partners – both men and women.

This comes after popular Ghanaian social media influencer Joshua Buernortey Boye-Doe, known popularly as KalyJay, put out a tweet requesting people to share their experiences.

He asked: “What is the dumbest reason why someone broke up with you?”

His tweet has been responded to with hundreds of stories from Twitter users who have had their own fair share of breakups in the past.

One wrote that: “My 9 inches was too much for her to handle and she was scared I was going to hurt her womb. Till date I’ve not been over her”

Check out more of the responses below.

