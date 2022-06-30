type here...
Two angry drivers smash each other's cars in chaotic road rage
Two angry drivers smash each other’s cars in chaotic road rage

By Albert
Two angry drivers smash each other's cars over slight disagreement
Two drivers who could not manage their anger smashed each other’s vehicles in a chaotic road rage.

A video circulating online paints a grim picture of these two drivers trying to outdo each other by damaging their vehicles.

After a slight confrontation, one of the drivers picked up what looked like a metallic block and smashed the windshield of the other driver.

To reciprocate the gesture, he also took turns smashing his vehicle and the windshield as the crowd cheered them on.

“You can’t intimidate me, you think you can intimidate me?” one of the drivers retorted.

The back and forth degenerated into a near scuffle after the first driver drove his car into the other driver’s vehicle and damaged the front of the vehicle in the end.

The distraught driver had to pursue the car as the other driver sped away.

In the end, both drivers ended up destroying each other cars and causing irreparable damage to their respective vehicles.

Check out the video below…

What do you make of it?

