GhPageNewsTwo armed robbers sentenced to prison for 20 years
Two armed robbers sentenced to prison for 20 years

By Kweku Derrick
National Identification Authority officer arrested for registering Nigerians in Accra for GH¢60
The Nkawie Circuit court has handed down a 20-year imprisonment sentence to two persons who attacked and robbed traders at gunpoint.

The convicts – Musthapha Ahmed, 23, and Alhassan Sammy, 29 – were said to have attacked the traders with locally manufactured pistols on the Nkrumah-Nkwanta-Amaadaa road in the Atwima Mponua District and took away their money, mobile phones and other valuable items, and fled into the bush.

They pleaded guilty to the charges and were convicted on their own plea by the court presided by Michael Johnson Abbey, the GNA reports.

The prosecutor, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sylvanus Dalmeida told the court that the incident happened on September 3, 2020, at about 8:30 pm.

He said the convicts who had ambushed in the section of the road near Amaadaa, pounced on the traders immediately they alighted from a vehicle and demanded their money and other valuable items.

The prosecution said they succeeded in taking away their money, mobile phones, and other valuable items and fled into the bush.

A report was made to the Nyinahin Police, who upon intelligence arrested the convicts the next day from their hideout.

They were charged and brought before the court.

Source:GHPage

