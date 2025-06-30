type here...
News

Two arrested for stealing church’s generator battery

By Armani Brooklyn
Batteries

NIGERIA – The operatives of Adamawa State Police command attached to the State Intelligence Department (SID) have arrested two suspects, Dad Yusuf, 20 years and Gibson Husseini, 17 years, both residents of Upper Luggere, Jimeta, Yola North local Government area, for allegedly stealing a 100Ah Mikano generator battery.

The suspects were arrested on June 28, 2025, and confessed to stealing the battery from LCCN Cathedral, Jimeta, on June 23, 2025, at about 11:00 p.m.

READ ALSO: GH lady searches for chinese Galamsey lover who impregnated and vanished

Confirming their arrest, the command’s spokesperson, Suleiman Nguroje, said an investigation is ongoing to identify more accomplices and recover more stolen items.

He added that the suspects will be charged to court upon conclusion of the investigation.

READ ALSO: King Paluta hurls insults at guest 

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Afia Darkowaa

20-year-old beauty apprentice killed in Bremang UGC runaway truck accident

Selina

GH lady searches for chinese Galamsey lover who impregnated and vanished

GhPageNews

TODAY

Monday, June 30, 2025
25.2 C
Accra

Also Read

King Paluta hurls insults at guest 

King Paluta

Tu frim- lady cries as guy sleeps with her basabasa

Meet all the 7 biological children of Otumfour Osei Tutu II

The children of Otumfour Osei Tutu II

Woni Twaasidi- Nana Agradaa insults and threatens to shut Kevin Taylor up

My 14-year-old daughter beats me like a kid when I asks her to stop sleeping around- woman cries out

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways