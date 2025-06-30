Two arrested for stealing church’s generator battery

NIGERIA – The operatives of Adamawa State Police command attached to the State Intelligence Department (SID) have arrested two suspects, Dad Yusuf, 20 years and Gibson Husseini, 17 years, both residents of Upper Luggere, Jimeta, Yola North local Government area, for allegedly stealing a 100Ah Mikano generator battery.

The suspects were arrested on June 28, 2025, and confessed to stealing the battery from LCCN Cathedral, Jimeta, on June 23, 2025, at about 11:00 p.m.

Confirming their arrest, the command’s spokesperson, Suleiman Nguroje, said an investigation is ongoing to identify more accomplices and recover more stolen items.

He added that the suspects will be charged to court upon conclusion of the investigation.

