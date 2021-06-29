- Advertisement -

Two people have been picked up by the Ghana Police Service in the Ashanti Region in connection to the death of #Fixthecountry campaigner Ibrahim Muhammed popularly known as Kaaka.

Kaaka who hails from Ejura in the Ashanti Region and a strong advocate for #Fixthecountry was ambushed by some people last Saturday and beaten to the pulp last Saturday.

He was later rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where he was placed on oxygen but he sadly passed on yesterday.

According to the PRO of the Ashanti Regional command, two people namely Ibrahim Issaka and Fusieni Alhassan have been picked up by his outfit.

He disclosed that they were arrested around 10:45pm at their hideout in the region.

A source has also revealed that Kaaka who had been receiving threatening messages from people reported the matter to the Ghana Police but they failed to offer him any help leading to his attack and death.