A lady has reached out on social media and seeking advice on the way forward for her as her main and side boyfriends are both celebrating their birthdays on the same day and they both want to take her out.

According to the lady, she has been dating her main boyfriend for some years now but the problem with him is he is broke and struggling to make a living.

She then fell in love with the other guy who is rich and always spoiling her with kinds of stuff and goodies.

The lady in her confession disclosed that over the past years, on their birthdays her main boyfriend who is poor doesn’t organise a party or outing on that day.

For her other guy, because he is rich, they always go on trips to enjoy his birthday and due to that, she ends up lying to her main boyfriend that she is out on a trip with her girls girls.

But she is in a dilemma this year as her main boyfriend who was broke has gotten some cash and wants to take her out on his birthday.

On the other hand, her other boyfriend as usual has requested they take a trip out again to celebrate his birthday.

She is now confused and doesn’t know which one of them she should go out with and now seeking help from netizens.

Read her confession below:

What do you suggest she does in this situation?