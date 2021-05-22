- Advertisement -

Two young men have met their untimely death in a chieftaincy dispute between two parties in Offinso in the Ashanti Region.

Details about the whole incident remains scanty but a social media user who shared the information revealed that they died by the bullet of a gun.

According to the user with the handle DJ Smart GH, the two instead of settleing the dispute in a cool manner decided to involve guns.

He disclosed that one of the two died on the spot with the other dying whiles receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital(KATH).

He posted: “These are the two Young Men Who Lost Their Lives Over Chieftaincy Issues In Offinso. Both were shot. The one in glasses died on the spot yesterday and the bodybuilder died upon referral to KATH. What at all will make people use guns to settle issue?”

