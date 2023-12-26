Two father “Christmases” trade heavy blows because of presents

- Advertisement -

In an unexpected turn of events, two individuals wearing the attire of Father Christmas found themselves mixed up in a fight, captivating the attention of onlookers in Abujan (Nigeria)

The incident, which unfolded amidst the festive season, quickly escalated into a comical fight between the two merry figures.

Passersby stood in shock and amusement as the two Father Christmases wrestled and tussled on the ground, and their red and white outfits in the scene.



The scene drew a gathering of amused passerby’s who couldn’t resist capturing the hilarious encounter on their phones.

As the video of the incident made its way online, it rapidly gained traction, spreading like wildfire across social media platforms, sparking buzz, amusement and laughter among netizens.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

The sight of two individuals impersonating the beloved Christmas character engaging in a physical exchange generated plenty of humorous reactions, comments and lighthearted banter online, from viewers and users alike.

The exact cause of the disagreement that led to the fight remains unknown, leaving viewers to speculate about what led to the unexpected fight

Whether it was a playful skit or a misunderstanding between the two festive figures, the incident as since gone viral, and as provided a memorable and entertaining moment for viewers online and onlookers