Two friends connive and kill a man they suspected to be a wizard

By Mr. Tabernacle

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested two suspects for killing a man identified as Umaru, whom they accused of witchcraft.

The suspects, 35-year-old Adamu Alhaji Bamu and 32-year-old Manu Alhaji Bamu, both from Kila village in the Toungo local government area, are now in police custody.

Confirming their arrest, the spokesperson of the state police command, SP Suleiman Nguroje, stated that the suspects have both confessed to the crime.

Adamu Alhaji Bamu explained that Umaru was not born a witch but was inducted into witchcraft after losing all his cattle. Umaru had allegedly informed them of his intention to buy witchcraft to kill his father and inherit his cattle.

Adamu narrated that after failing to kill his father, Umaru started bewitching his children, leading to the deaths of his daughter, Hurera, and later, Mumuni.

In retaliation, Adamu confessed to killing Umaru, expressing no regret for his actions.

Adamu stated that he used a machete to strike Umaru four times while his brother, Manu, beat him with sticks, resulting in Umaru’s death.

Source:GhPage

