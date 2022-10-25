type here...
Lifestyle

Two Ghanaian men fight dirty on the rooftop

By Armani Brooklyn
A wild video that has gone rife on the internet captures the moment two strong men climbed to the rooftop to fight.

From the video, the strongest between the two men can be seen giving his contender the beatings of his life after pinning him down like a child.

The man being beaten can also be seen struggling for his life because he was very helpless and powerless.

Because the fight happened on the rooftop people who were willing to separate them had no other option than to witness what was happening although they could see clearly that the vulnerable one needed help.

The voices in the background of the video are pleas to the stringer man to have mercy on the weaker man because he might kill him if he continues hitting his head against the roofing sheets.

Apparently, the incident happened in Moshie Zongo, click on this LINK to watch the video.

Below are some of the popular comments gathered under the trending video;

Nanaysha Ibrahim BahThe guy who went up there to separate them… My biggest respect to him

Vincent Nana Kwofie – I guess the flew out of their rooms last night to the same camp but one was honored by their master whiles the other was not…

Keskine Owusu Poku – Maybe, one was escaping through the roof and the other chased him

K Asare Antwi – Ghanaians are getting frustrated by the incompetence of our leaders

Nana Akwasi Eduah – Poverty has a way of luring people into weird behaviours & activities.

    Source:Ghpage

