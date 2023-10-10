type here...
Two Ghanaian men happily tie the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony
News

Two Ghanaian men happily tie the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony – Video

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Two Ghanaian men happily tie the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony - Video
There’s a social and cultural stigma surrounding homosexuality in Ghana, with many people expressing negative attitudes towards the LGBTQ+ community.

Two Ghanaian men happily tie the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony - Video

Public figures, religious leaders, and politicians have often voiced strong opposition to homosexuality, and there have been many instances of violence and discrimination against individuals based on their sexual orientation.

However, these two men have defied the odds to settle down like a husband and wife despite the verbal abuses.

In a short circulating video, the male bride can be seen looking all glam while the groom wore a shiny suit.

They were both in heavy makeup as they smiled to take nice pictures.

