The deputy communication officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Malik Basintale, disclosed that two government appointees trying to leave Ghana were prevented.

With the NDC winning the 2024 Elections, some Ghanaians want the new government to investigate and prosecute Nana Addo’s government officials who have been engaged in corrupt practices.

Earlier, a former member of the NPP Hopeson Adorye, in a post on social media revealed he was hijacking the airport to prevent any current government official from leaving the country.

According to him, he wants them to remain in the country for the swearing-in of the next government so he can expose the evil things, which include stealing government money while in office.

In a separate post on social media, Malik Basintale has also reiterated that current government officials have no way out of the country unless they fly on the back of an eagle because those people would have to account for the people of Ghana.

His post reads: “Unless they escape on eagle backs, there is no room for them again around any border. Stay calm…We’ve caught 2 already????”

