Two JHS students filmed kissing and smooching each other beside a classroom block

By Mr. Tabernacle
Two junior high school students (guy and lady) have been caught on camera kissing each other in the backyard of their school after school hours.

The teenagers are students of Teshie Anglican JHS. As seen in the viral video, they were standing alone at a very quiet place doing what adults are expected to do.

The guy who was finding it difficult to leave behind his supposed girlfriend smooched her and kissed her whiles the lady was leaning beside a wall of a classroom block.

It can be said without doubt that the girl liked what the boy did (kissing and romancing her) because she did not show any sign of disapproval.

Watch the video below;

Hmm, some kids of today are spoilt.

Source:GHPAGE

