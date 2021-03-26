- Advertisement -

Ghanaian social media users are talking about a life version of Mortal Kombat which is fast going viral all over social media. In the video, two young men are fighting crazily as if their lives depend on it.

They are seen punching, kicking, and jumping all that mortal Kombat entails to the fascination of all who have seen the video going viral.

From what GhPage has gathered, the incident happened at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Kumasi specifically at the Georgia Hostel.

The reports explained that the two guys clashed over a girl at the Georgia Hostel and both had to show their fight skills to impress the lady.

Interestingly, there were other students gathered as they fought but made little effort to separate the two guys; in fact, they were enjoying themselves to the peak.

From what GhPage has gathered, the two students in the video have been suspended after the video went viral.