Two lesbians tie the knot in a splendid but private ceremony in Accra (Video)
Entertainment

Two lesbians tie the knot in a splendid but private ceremony in Accra (Video)

By Qwame Benedict
Two lesbians tie the knot in a splendid but private ceremony in Accra
Two lesbians decided to walk down the aisle last weekend in a private ceremony in Accra which saw families and some friends of the two in attendance.

A video sighted on social media sees the two women at their private wedding ceremony joining hands together and dancing to the joy of marriage while their guest cheered them on.

Patoranking’s song happy day could be heard been played in the background as the dance and enjoyed themselves.

Two Ghanaian women tie the knot

Lesbianism, also called sapphism or female homosexuality, the tendency of a human female to be emotionally and usually sexually attracted to other females, or the state of being so attracted.

In Ghana, the is been frowned open by the society and government and so therefore its illegal for anyone to think of having a wedding ceremony to bring two people of the same sex together as husband and wife.

Though the act is frowned upon in the country, we would be hypocrites to pretend we don’t know a lot of people are engaged in the act which has been tagged as evil to the African community.

