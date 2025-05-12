Two men filmed fighting over a woman

A trending video on social media captures the moment two men were filmed exchanging blows.

In the video, the two me first engaged in a heated argument that later escalated into trading blows.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians slam Adom FM

As revealed by the recorder of the incident, the two elderly men, probably in their early 50s, were fighting over a young lady.

Despite numerous attempts by the witnesses to separate them, the two men still fought.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Final year nursing student dies inside her boyfriend’s room