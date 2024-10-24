Two men happily marry; Share beautiful wedding photos online

In a colourful display of culture, love, and tradition, two Nigerian men have tied the knot in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony.

The event, which took place in a serene village setting shows the couple adorned in traditional attire that reflects a deep connection to their heritage.

The groom looked regal in his cream-coloured outfit, a traditional attire of Nigeria’s Niger Delta region, and complemented his looks by wearing bold coral beads around his neck, wrist, and hat.

READ ALSO: Here’s the trending affectionate video of married Mcbrown and married Bulldog

He carried a walking stick and hand fan, both customary items that symbolize respect and authority.

His partner, the male bride equally looked stunning as he dressed in a beautifully designed cream-coloured lace gown, intricately wrapped in a traditional wrapper and adorned with layers of coral beads.

His elaborate headgear, known as “gele,” added an air of elegance to her look, accentuating the significance of the ceremony.

-- AD --

Traditional weddings in Nigeria are not just about the union of two individuals but a symbolic merging of families, cultures, and communities.

Marriage 2

Marriage 3

Marriage

READ ALSO: How Justine Agbenu became a Canadian citizen just weeks ago and died in Salifu Amoako’s son’s accident