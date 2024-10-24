GhPageNewsTwo men happily marry; Share beautiful wedding photos online
News

Two men happily marry; Share beautiful wedding photos online

By Armani Brooklyn
In a colourful display of culture, love, and tradition, two Nigerian men have tied the knot in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony.

The event, which took place in a serene village setting shows the couple adorned in traditional attire that reflects a deep connection to their heritage.

The groom looked regal in his cream-coloured outfit, a traditional attire of Nigeria’s Niger Delta region, and complemented his looks by wearing bold coral beads around his neck, wrist, and hat.

He carried a walking stick and hand fan, both customary items that symbolize respect and authority.

His partner, the male bride equally looked stunning as he dressed in a beautifully designed cream-coloured lace gown, intricately wrapped in a traditional wrapper and adorned with layers of coral beads.

His elaborate headgear, known as “gele,” added an air of elegance to her look, accentuating the significance of the ceremony.

Traditional weddings in Nigeria are not just about the union of two individuals but a symbolic merging of families, cultures, and communities.

Source:GHpage

