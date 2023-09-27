- Advertisement -

Due to their deception of people desiring to join the Ghanaian Armed Forces, two pals have been sentenced to 32 months in prison.

The two were punished by the Twedie region court in the Ashanti Region’s Atwima Kwanwoma region.

According to reports, Foster Gyimah, 30, and Richard Boateng, 22, scammed a guy out of approximately GH 50,000 while pretending to recruit individuals for the Ghanaian army.

They entered a not-guilty plea to the charges, but after four witnesses testified against them, they were found guilty.

A victim who is a businessman was approached by Gyimah, who introduced himself as an army captain and stated he was willing to assist seven people in enlisting.

One individual gave Gyimah GH27,000.00 while also collecting GH27,400 while claiming to be in charge of recruiting.

After the fraud, they disappeared, and the Suntreso police received a report.

They were eventually arrested in October 2022 in Obuasi.