Two Nigerians jailed 18 years in prison for doing Ashawo business

Two Nigerian ladies have been reportedly jailed, Gh Page can proclaim without any equivocation.

Per the report available at the news desk of Gh Page, the two Nigerians have been arrested and jailed with claims that they are into hookup business.

It is noted that the duo who have a link in Nigeria bring young beautiful Nigerians into Ghana to engage them in the Ashawo business.

Sadly enough, the report claims majority of the Nigerian girls who are brought into the country to do that business are being forced into it.

The duo are therefore to be jailed for 18 years, 9 years each in prison.