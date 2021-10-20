- Advertisement -

The Tarkwa Police Divisional Command has arrested two persons in connection with the robbery incident that occurred at Ransbet Supermarket, Tuesday, October 18, 2021, in the Tarkwa Municipality.

The suspects, Charles Enning and Dorcas Akosua Amankwah, both workers of Mon-Trans Limited are assisting in the investigation following suspicion of complicity in the crime.

Eyewitness accounts say the robbers followed the van a few minutes after it arrived at the supermarket around 9 a.m. to collect weekend sales for the bank. The robbers reportedly made away with more than GH¢107,000.

The manager of the supermarket, Ms. Mabel Dzedu, said the bullion van arrived at the premises without a police escort.

Preliminary investigations indicate that suspects, Charles Enning, a driver and Dorcas Akosua Amankwah, a teller of the company, went to Ransbet Supermarket for the weekend proceeds but failed to pick up the Police Officer who was detailed to provide security for them.

In the process of putting the money into the bullion van, the suspects were attacked by a masked armed man and bolted with the money on a standby motorbike.

The Police are pursuing the two robbers to bring them to justice.

The Police however urged individuals with any information that would lead to their arrest to report to the Police for immediate action.