Two police officers fight dirty on the street over an alleged bribe...
News

Two police officers fight dirty on the street over an alleged bribe taken from a driver(Video)

By Mr. Tabernacle
Police fighting
Two Police officers have been caught on tape fighting dirty on the street while onlookers watched in dread.

In the viral video, the policemen landed punches on each others faces over a bribe they allegedly took from a driver.

According to information and commentary surrounding the video from other Nigerian blogs, the policemen engaged in a fight after one of them tried to swindle the other after the money was given to them.

Watch the video below;

NB; This video of the policemen fighting is not in any way related to Ghana, they are Nigerian Policemen.

Source:GHPAGE

