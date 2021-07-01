- Advertisement -

Following the multiple deadly attacks on bullion vans and the killing of escort police personnel, authorities have announced new measures adopted to beef up security.

The Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), DCOP Ken Yeboah has revealed that henceforth, two Police officers will be providing escort for a bullion van instead of one officer.

This comes on the heels of the latest daylight robbery attack on a bullion van at Jamestown in Accra, where some unknown armed men on three motorbikes killed a police officer on escort duties.

Subsequently, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, reiterated his directive to banks to provide armoured vans for the bulk transportation of money across the country.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, DCOP Ken Yeboah said, although the banks are working to meet the order by the IGP, measures have been taken to protect the officers from such attacks.

“We have beefed up security, this time not one person will be in a bullion van so something is being done by the banks. The deadline they will not be able to meet it but something is being done,” he said.

On the back of the robbery attack at Jamestown on Monday, June 14, 2021, the IGP, James Oppong-Boanuh, in a statement threatened that the Service will withdraw its police escorts for banks if they fail to comply with the directive by the end of June.

“The IGP is also reminding the Association of Bankers to provide fortified armoured vehicles for carting currencies by the close of June 2021 as earlier agreed between them and the Police Service, else the Police withdraws its officers for escort duties,” he warned.