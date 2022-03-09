- Advertisement -

The Ghana Police Service has announced that two policemen who had been arrested in connection with the bullion van robberies have been killed during the exchange of fire with the Police at Ashaiman in Accra.

In a statement, the police said: “During the raid at Borteyman near Ashaiman there was an exchange of gunshot and two policemen, Constable Reindolph Gyimah Ansah and Cpl Stephan Kwaku Nyame who had been arrested in connection with the bullion van robberies were shot and were pronounced dead on arrival at the Police hospital for treatment.”

Five other suspects, four of whom are police officers, have also been arrested and will be appearing before court on Wednesday March 9, the Police statement further said on Tuesday, March 8.

“Further investigations have led to the arrest of five other suspects, four of whom are policemen. We are pursuing five other civilian suspects who have gone into hiding.”

Read the statement below.