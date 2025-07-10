Two policemen perish in bullion van accident at Adanwomase

A heartbreaking road accident has claimed the lives of two Ghanaian police officers in the Ashanti Region.

The fatal crash occurred at Adanwomase, near Bonwire, when a bullion van collided with a KIA truck, killing the officers instantly.

The deceased officers, who were part of a security escort team, have been identified as personnel of the Ghana Police Service.

Their names are yet to be officially released, but images circulating online have identified one as Asangalisah.

According to eyewitness accounts, the tragic accident occurred when the bullion van which was reportedly on a high-speed assignment, attempted to manoeuvre a sharp bend and collided head-on with the KIA truck coming from the opposite direction.

The impact of the crash was devastating, leaving the van completely mangled.

Residents rushed to the scene to assist, but both officers were pronounced dead on the spot.

