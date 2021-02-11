Police gun down two robbers in a shootout at Kaneshie

News reaching Ghpage is that some robbers have been gunned down by the Police in a shootout at Kaneshie, a suburb of Accra.

In an interview, the Accra Regional Police Command explained that the Police shot back at four armed robbers who fired first at the Police, in their attempt to escape arrest.

The Police, in retaliation, ended up killing two of them in the process. The Police reported that they got tipped-off that the armed robbers had planned to rob the Renault/Hyundai car company located at Atico Junction along the Kaneshie-Odorkor Highway.

After receiving the information, officers laid an ambush near the office where the robbers had intended to attack.

A statement from the Police read, “At about 5:30 pm when the cashier came out with the daily sales of the Renault section of the company to hand over same to the Hyundai department of the company, the robbers rushed and pulled out a pistol on her and robbed her of the handbag containing the company’s sales money. In the process, two of the robbers sustained gunshot wounds and were rushed to the police hospital for treatment, but the doctor on duty pronounced them dead on arrival. The others managed to escape.”

Employees at the Renault/Hyundai car company identified among the killed robbers 24-year-old Bright Nyarko, a former worker of the company.