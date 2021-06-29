- Advertisement -

A clash between protesting youth and the military in Ejura over the killing of social media activist Ibrahim Muhammed, popularly known as Macho Kaaka, has turned bloody.

According to reports gathered by GhPage.com, two persons were shot dead on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, while nine others who sustained critical injuries have been admitted to the Ejura Government Hospital where they are receiving treatment.

GhPage is also informed that armed military men have taken over the town in an attempt to calm the massing youth, who are demanding justice for their own.

Police and Military’s clash with protestors at Ejura leaves two dead,4 injured.. hmm Ghana pic.twitter.com/V7QR804cXI — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) June 29, 2021

Ibrahim Muhammed’s death has sparked outrage online and protests in Ejura.

The clash occurred when some residents pelted stones at the security personnel who were deployed around the burial grounds of the late social activist.

Some persons sustained gunshot wounds after the police returned fired to disperse the crowd.

Ibrahim Muhammed died after he was attacked by a mob when he was returning home on his motorbike on Sunday.

He was rushed to the Ejura Government Hospital and later referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where he died at midday on Monday.

Meanwhile, Police in the Ashanti Region have since arrested two persons in connection with his death.