type here...
GhPageNewsTwo shot dead in youth-military clash at Ejura over killing of social...
News

Two shot dead in youth-military clash at Ejura over killing of social media activist (Video)

By Kweku Derrick
ejura military youth clash
- Advertisement -

A clash between protesting youth and the military in Ejura over the killing of social media activist Ibrahim Muhammed, popularly known as Macho Kaaka, has turned bloody.

According to reports gathered by GhPage.com, two persons were shot dead on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, while nine others who sustained critical injuries have been admitted to the Ejura Government Hospital where they are receiving treatment.

GhPage is also informed that armed military men have taken over the town in an attempt to calm the massing youth, who are demanding justice for their own.

Ibrahim Muhammed’s death has sparked outrage online and protests in Ejura.

The clash occurred when some residents pelted stones at the security personnel who were deployed around the burial grounds of the late social activist.

Some persons sustained gunshot wounds after the police returned fired to disperse the crowd.

Ibrahim Muhammed died after he was attacked by a mob when he was returning home on his motorbike on Sunday.

He was rushed to the Ejura Government Hospital and later referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where he died at midday on Monday.

Meanwhile, Police in the Ashanti Region have since arrested two persons in connection with his death.

Source:GhPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Accra
light rain
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
70 %
4.5mph
20 %
Tue
83 °
Wed
82 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
77 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News