Security officials of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital have arrested two persons for attempting to steal pints of blood at the hospital’s surgical department.

In a statement, the management of the hospital said the criminal activities of the group came to the attention of its security officers upon a tip-off.

A special operation was consequently launched leading to the arrest of the suspected thieves at about 2:00am on Saturday, May 22, 2021, by the security personnel of the health facility.

“The activities of the group came to the attention of the security on a tip-off. They then mounted surveillance that eventually led to the arrest of the suspects this morning around 2am.

“They [thieves] were arrested on the Surgical third floor when they made the attempt to steal several pints of blood that had been mobilized for various surgical procedures,” the hospital’s administration said in a statement.

The suspects have been handed over to the Korle Bu Police for investigations to commence.

One of the suspects was seen wearing a laboratory coat in disguise as a health professional.

He was in possession of some stolen pints of blood while his other accomplice sat in a 2018-registered Daewoo Matiz outside waiting for him at the car park around the administration block of the hospital.

Management has therefore urged staff members to be vigilant of any suspicious acts at the facility and “immediately alert the security to forestall the occurrence of any untoward incidents in Hospital.”